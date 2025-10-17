When using tview to monitor and control moteus controllers, there have been a fair number of limitations and “gotchas”. One of the biggest for newcomers is the distinction between error checking in the d pos command, and faults that can occur during position mode itself. When using the diagnostic protocol and issuing a command, for those commands which direct moteus to perform some control action, the controller will respond with an “OK” as long as the command itself is syntactically correct. Only then is it submitted to the online control loop, after which faults resulting from the command will manifest as the controller reporting a mode of kFault or 1, with a corresponding fault code. In the diagnostic tree view, those are shown as servo_stats.mode and servo_stats.fault.