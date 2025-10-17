news
APNIC ☛ Understanding stealthy BGP hijacking risk in the ROV era
Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) hijacking has long been one of the protocol’s most persistent security threats. RPKI and ROV were standardized to provide origin authentication and mitigate the threat, but Route Origin Validation (ROV) deployment is likely to remain partial for the next decade. Partial deployment not only leaves obvious gaps in protection but also creates a subtle threat, which we refer to as ROV-related stealthy BGP hijacking (or simply stealthy hijacking).
LinuxConfig ☛ Arch GNU/Linux Installation: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Device fault monitoring in tview
When using tview to monitor and control moteus controllers, there have been a fair number of limitations and “gotchas”. One of the biggest for newcomers is the distinction between error checking in the d pos command, and faults that can occur during position mode itself. When using the diagnostic protocol and issuing a command, for those commands which direct moteus to perform some control action, the controller will respond with an “OK” as long as the command itself is syntactically correct. Only then is it submitted to the online control loop, after which faults resulting from the command will manifest as the controller reporting a mode of kFault or 1, with a corresponding fault code. In the diagnostic tree view, those are shown as servo_stats.mode and servo_stats.fault.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rootkits represent one of the most insidious security threats facing enterprise GNU/Linux servers today. These malicious programs burrow deep into system architecture, hiding their presence while granting attackers unauthorized access. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 administrators need reliable detection tools to identify compromised systems before irreversible damage occurs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SpiderFoot on Debian 13
Open-source intelligence gathering has become essential for cybersecurity professionals, penetration testers, and security researchers worldwide. SpiderFoot stands out as one of the most comprehensive OSINT automation tools available, offering over 200 modules that collect data from countless sources across the internet.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Manjaro
Centralized log management is essential for modern system administration and DevOps workflows. Graylog stands out as a powerful open-source solution that transforms how administrators collect, analyze, and monitor logs across their infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
The world of multimedia processing on GNU/Linux systems demands powerful, flexible frameworks capable of handling diverse audio and video tasks. GStreamer stands as one of the most robust open-source multimedia frameworks available, offering developers and system administrators a pipeline-based architecture for creating sophisticated streaming media applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on Fedora 4
Managing JavaScript dependencies efficiently can make or break your development workflow. Yarn, the robust package manager developed by Facebook, offers developers a faster, more reliable alternative to traditional package management tools.
