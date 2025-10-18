news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 342: Poopless Prints, Radio In Your Fillings, And One Hyperspectral Pixel At A Time
It was Elliot and Dan on the podcast today, taking a look at the best the week had to offer in terms of your hacks. We started with surprising news about the rapidly approaching Supercon keynote; no spoilers, but Star Trek fans such as we who don’t have tickets will be greatly disappointed.
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Obscure but Cool Linux Apps to Install This Weekend (October 17 - 19)
It's the weekend again, which means it's time to break out those Linux workstations and use them as computers were intended: solving problems and having fun. I've found a few more native Linux applications that range from practical to niche in usecase.
These apps have a common thread of media consumption and management. I didn't intend it that way, but maybe it's just because I've been working on my movie watchlist lately. Regardless, I hope you find at least one Linux tool that's useful to you.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.31: syslog guide, snippet manager, screen command more
Happy Linux-ing!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: AnduinOS 1.4.0
The AnduinOS team has announced the release of AnduinOS 1.4.0, the latest version of the project's Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that offers a familiar and easy-to-use experience for anyone moving to Linux. The new version is based on Ubuntu 25.10 and uses GNOME 49 as the preferred desktop. [...]
