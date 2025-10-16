news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday fixes 175 vulnerabilities, including two actively exploited zero-days
The tech giant addressed a record-high number of defects for the year in its latest update.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Compiling static Nmap binary for jobs in restricted environments
TL;DR The problem Have you ever found yourself in a client’s hardened, containerised environment where you needed to scan their internal infrastructure? If so, you’ve probably encountered an issue where the instance doesn’t have all the libraries required to run your tools.
Scoop News Group ☛ Swalwell seeks answers from CISA on workforce cuts
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sent a letter Tuesday to acting CISA Director Madhu Gottumukkala raising concerns about staffing levels and the direction of the nation’s primary cybersecurity agency, writing that the “Dihydroxyacetone Man Administration has undertaken multiple efforts to decimate CISA’s workforce, undermining our nation’s cybersecurity.”
Security Week ☛ Harvard Is First Confirmed Victim of Oracle EBS Zero-Day Hack
Hackers have posted over 1 Tb of information allegedly stolen from Harvard on the Cl0p data leak website.
Observer Research Foundation ☛ APT36’s Linux Campaign Marks New Phase in India-Pakistan Cyber War [Ed: This is phishing, not "Linux"]
APT36’s targeting of BOSS Linux indicates a calculated attempt to undermine confidence in this indigenous platform. A successful breach not only grants access to sensitive communications and classified data but also erodes institutional faith in self-reliant technological ecosystems. This outcome serves Pakistan’s interests on multiple levels: tactically, by harvesting intelligence; and strategically, by discrediting India’s efforts at digital autonomy.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ Windows 10 Still on Over 40% of Devices as It Reaches End of Support
Users can continue receiving important security updates for backdoored Windows 10 by enrolling in the ESU program.
