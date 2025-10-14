news
Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats
Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.
The refreshed theme in Zorin OS 18 is accompanied by a powerful new window tiling manager that promises to boost productivity, a new built-in Web Apps tool to make it even easier to install your favorite apps, especially Windows apps if you are migrating from Windows 10, which reached end of life today, to Linux.