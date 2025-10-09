news
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest
Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: AlmaLinux OS 9.7 Beta
The AlmaLinux OS team have announced the availability of a new beta for the 9.x series. AlmaLinux OS 9.7 beta includes a range of small improvements to enhance security and patch issues. The release announcement states: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Your Red Hat OpenShift AI models are waiting at the door. Who’s knocking?
Your model is no longer just a project in a lab: it’s a production endpoint. And like any endpoint, it’s a target. How do you ensure that only the right applications and users are interacting with it? How do you protect the sensitive data it might be trained on or the proprietary logic it contains?
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.6
AAP 2.5 already has the platform gateway installed!
Red Hat Official ☛ The MLOps Challenge: Scaling from one model to thousands
But what happens when one model becomes a thousand? The artisanal, one-off approach that worked for a single model quickly collapses—retraining by hand becomes unsustainable, deployments drift out of sync, lineage and auditability are lost, and security gaps can appear.
Red Hat Official ☛ 4 agentic AI use cases for telco
Level 3 (L3) operations team at the service provider would begin troubleshooting the incident. They would manually sift through logs across multiple domains (radio access network, core, transport) and race against time to restore services. Hours, sometimes days, could pass before the incident was fully resolved, leading to frustrated customers, lost revenue, and reputational damage. How different would the situation have been if artificial intelligence (AI) was involved?