news
BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD Updates
Feld ☛ Installing Chef Workstation on FreeBSD
There is no official Chef Workstation (or CINC Workstation) release for FreeBSD, but after investigating how CINC builds their fork I see it's just Ruby Gems which are being patched. I suppose this means it's not so difficult after all to build an official FreeBSD package for it, but nobody has done it yet for whatever reasons. My solution was to simply install a local Ruby environment using asdf instead of polluting my global Ruby install, and then install these gems: [...]
Undeadly ☛ WPA3 support for OpenBSD 802.11 wireless funded by NLNet Foundation
The work is to be carried out by Stefan Sperling (stsp@) and Chirpy Software.
NLNet Foundation ☛ NLnet; WPA3 support for OpenBSD 802.11 wireless
This project delivers the second open-source implementation of WPA3, the current industry standard for Wi-Fi encryption, specifically for the OpenBSD operating system. Its code can also be integrated by other operating systems to enable modern Wi-Fi encryption, thereby enhancing the diversity and resilience of the global IT ecosystem.
Server (some GNU/Linux also)
Mathieu Aumont ☛ Self-hosted since the 2010s
For over 10 years now, maybe 15 don’t remember exactly, I have been hosting various (web) services at home, and their number is growing over the years.
Like a lot of people I’ve started with a “NAS” a simple computer with some HDD share over NFS / CIFS ... Now I run more and more services.
[...]
All the npm/javascript software that are so painful to build and most of the time impossible to build on FreeBSD because some modules are not ported on FreeBSD: I see you Immich
Sidero Labs to Extend Scope of Talos Linux Platform for Kubernetes
Sidero Labs plans to add an ability to deploy applications to the Omni management framework it provides for Talos Linux, a lightweight distribution of Linux that includes an instance of Kubernetes that is designed to be declaratively installed.
