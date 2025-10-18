BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD Updates

For over 10 years now, maybe 15 don’t remember exactly, I have been hosting various (web) services at home, and their number is growing over the years.

Like a lot of people I’ve started with a “NAS” a simple computer with some HDD share over NFS / CIFS ... Now I run more and more services.

[...]

All the npm/javascript software that are so painful to build and most of the time impossible to build on FreeBSD because some modules are not ported on FreeBSD: I see you Immich