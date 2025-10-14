German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

The German state of Schleswig-Holstein has dumped its government email and calendar systems for open-source software. The six-month migration has replaced Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with Open-Xchange and Mozilla Thunderbird. The transfer covered more than 40,000 mailboxes and over 100 million messages and calendar entries.

Digitalization Minister Dirk Schrödter declared, "Mission accomplished. From the State Chancellery and ministries to the judiciary, police, and other state authorities, our roughly 30,000 employees have embarked on a new path together. We want to become independent of large tech corporations and ensure digital sovereignty. Now we can also say: mission accomplished when it comes to email communication."

Schrödter praised the employees who helped make the transition possible: "The past weeks and months have shown that such a transition is no small feat. We are true pioneers. There is hardly a comparable project of this magnitude worldwide. Our sincere thanks go to all employees. Without their support, this transition would not have been possible."

The switch to open-source email followed years of planning. The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office.

