Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux
Next-Gen Intel Nova Lake CPUs to feature Xe3P graphics – Linux Update Confirms
A user called Lasse Kärkkäinen has discovered that Intel’s next-generation Nova Lake CPUs will feature new Xe3P graphics chips. This was confirmed through new Linux kernel updates.
Intel’s Nova Lake CPUs are due to be released in late 2026, succeeding Panther Lake. This means that Intel’s Xe3P graphics architecture will launch next year, just one year after Xe3.
Sadly, it remains unknown what will change between Xe3 and Xe3P. The “P” reportedly signifies “Plus” or “Performance”, suggesting that Xe3P will be more performant than Xe3. Currently, it is unknown what architectural advantages Xe3P might bring, if any.
Just as the open-source drivers for Intel's Xe3 graphics devices are reaching maturity, the company's Linux development team is already gearing up for the next generation. The first batch of patches to enable the Xe3P graphics architecture has been fired off, marking the beginning of the long road to supporting Intel's upcoming GPUs on Linux.