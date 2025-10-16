news
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1, an open-source and self-hosted office suite for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, fillable forms, PDFs, and diagrams, has officially landed.
The new release packs over a dozen new features, performance improvements, and fixes for more than 500 bugs. The standout change is the much more capable PDF Editor, which now includes a Redact feature to remove sensitive information permanently and an upgraded set of annotation tools for drawing shapes and notes directly on documents.
PDF editing also gets smarter—users can now insert charts and SmartArt graphics, enabling them to create visually rich, data-driven PDFs without leaving the editor. Spreadsheet users aren’t left out either.
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors includes a word processor, spreadsheet tool, presentation maker, form creator and a PDF viewing and editing app, and is able to work with Microsoft Office file formats like DOCX, XLSX, PPTX.
Each of those separate components can now handle HEIF images; display charts that use external data sources (embedded file or a source link); and provide colour mode options in the print preview menu — small, welcome improvements.
For those who work collaboratively, sending and receiving files with others, adding and replying to comments as documents take shape, this update provides controls over how/which comments are shown within the commenting side panel.