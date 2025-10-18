news
Bash Scripting; Terminal vs. Command Line vs. Shell vs. Console
HowTo Geek ☛ Just Starting Out in Bash Scripting? Here's How to Do It Right
Bash scripts are powerful, but with power comes great responsibility. It’s very easy for sloppy or poorly-planned code to do real damage, so it’s a good idea to be careful and practice defensive programming.
Thankfully, Bash has several built-in mechanisms to help protect you. Many of these involve updates to syntax that have replaced older, problematic methods. You can use these suggestions to reduce the chance of bugs, debug your programs, and handle edge cases.
HowTo Geek ☛ Terminal vs. Command Line vs. Shell vs. Console: Are They Really Different?
Have you ever called the "terminal" a "shell" or the "command line"? While you're not wrong for doing so, there are distinct differences between these terms. I'll dive into those differences and where the terms originated; how many can you get correct?
What Is a Terminal?
The word "terminal" is short for "terminal emulator," a program that mimics the behavior of old-style physical computer terminals. In the early days of computing, users interacted with remote computers through dedicated hardware terminals over a communication link. Such terminals had a keyboard and a screen, or in some cases, a printer instead. Users would use terminals to send commands and view text output.