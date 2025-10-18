Bash Scripting; Terminal vs. Command Line vs. Shell vs. Console

Bash scripts are powerful, but with power comes great responsibility. It’s very easy for sloppy or poorly-planned code to do real damage, so it’s a good idea to be careful and practice defensive programming.

Thankfully, Bash has several built-in mechanisms to help protect you. Many of these involve updates to syntax that have replaced older, problematic methods. You can use these suggestions to reduce the chance of bugs, debug your programs, and handle edge cases.