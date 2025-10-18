original
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Learn One, Master the Other
This past week many people looked into GNU/Linux. Some distros - writing in their sites - report amazing numbers of downloads. UNIX or POSIX commands (and the Unix-style hierarchy/structure) are something both the BSDs and GNU/Linux distros have. At work, for instance, I never struggled to work with BSDs because in many ways they 'felt' like GNU/Linux, minor differences being something one can look up. Sometimes GNU/Linux distros are more far apart or more unlike each other than some random BSD and GNU/Linux distro. It depends on the components.
So if many people adopt GNU/Linux distros this month (or later this year, next year etc cetera) they will find it easier to explore some BSD later. There are mutual benefits. █