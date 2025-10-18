Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

BSDs and GNU/Linux: Learn One, Master the Other

This past week many people looked into GNU/Linux. Some distros - writing in their sites - report amazing numbers of downloads. UNIX or POSIX commands (and the Unix-style hierarchy/structure) are something both the BSDs and GNU/Linux distros have. At work, for instance, I never struggled to work with BSDs because in many ways they 'felt' like GNU/Linux, minor differences being something one can look up. Sometimes GNU/Linux distros are more far apart or more unlike each other than some random BSD and GNU/Linux distro. It depends on the components.

So if many people adopt GNU/Linux distros this month (or later this year, next year etc cetera) they will find it easier to explore some BSD later. There are mutual benefits. █