ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support

Over a year after the previous 1.4 release, ClamAV, a mainstay in the open-source antivirus world developed by Cisco Talos, a part of Cisco Systems Inc., has released its latest version, 1.5.

One of the headline features in this update is the new FIPS-compatible method for verifying the authenticity of CVD signature databases and CDIFF patch files. This system now utilizes external “.cvd.sign” files for the daily, main, and bytecode databases, which are downloaded automatically by Freshclam or CVDUpdate.

When these signature files aren’t available, ClamAV will fall back to its legacy MD5-based RSA verification method.