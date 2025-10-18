news
Thunderbird, HackerBox, Internet Archive, and More
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: September 2025
Hello again from the Thunderbird development team! This month’s sprints have been about focus and follow-through, as we’ve tightened up our new Account Hub experience and continued the deep work on Exchange Web Services (EWS) support. While those two areas have taken centre stage, we’ve also been busy adapting to a wave of upstream platform changes that demanded careful attention to keep everything stable and our continuous integration systems happy. Alongside this, our developers have been lending extra support to the Services team to ensure a smooth path for upcoming releases. It’s been a month of steady, detail-oriented progress – the kind that doesn’t always make headlines, but lays the groundwork for the next leaps forward.
Education
Matthew Brunelle ☛ Review of HackerBox 0119 - Geopositioning
My second HackerBox arrived! This is my review of HackerBox 0119, Geopositioning which follows my review of the previous HackerBox 0118, More Human. Honestly a GNSS based kit could not have come at a better time for me.
Zach Flower ☛ Hacker High School
This article was originally published in 2600 Magazine, Autumn 2025. I had originally just sent it in as a proposal for a larger series, but they published it as-is, so it reads a bit weird.
Who am I to argue with their editorial decisions, though?
Funding
-
Rlang ☛ A Personal Message from an Open Source Contributor
Dear fellow developers and data scientists:
If everyone reading this gave just the price of a coffee, I could focus fully on open source work for our community. But not everyone can or will contribute, and that’s okay.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ Internet Archive Celebration and Invitation
Throughout the month of October, Internet Archive is celebrating an extraordinary milestone: 1 trillion web pages archived and available for use in the Wayback Machine! Together with more than 1,300 libraries, we’ve helped preserve a living record of the web for future generations.
