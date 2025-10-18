news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that enables Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.17 as a maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

One of the most notable changes is the switch to the EGL renderer as the default OpenGL renderer, which should improve graphics performance and compatibility on modern systems. Alongside that, Wine-Mono—the open-source implementation of Microsoft’s .NET Framework used within Wine—has been updated to version 10.3.

Developers have also made structural changes by splitting the COMCTL32 library into separate v5 and v6 modules, which helps improve theming and application compatibility, especially for programs relying on newer Windows UI components.