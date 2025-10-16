news
Games: GZDoom, Tiny Auto Knights, and More
BALL x PIT is out now and it's a brick-breaking ball-smashing great time | GamingOnLinux
BALL x PIT from Kenny Sun / Devolver Digital is out now and it's Steam Deck Verified plus it works to perfection on Desktop Linux PCs (Proton 9 tested). Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
Valve add an easy way to see all the bundles a Steam game is in | GamingOnLinux
Lots of developers like to team up for their games to put them in bundles, so Valve made it easier to see all bundles for each game on Steam.
Uncle Lee’s Cookbook will bring five episodes of point and click adventuring while you save the universe | GamingOnLinux
Uncle Lee's Cookbook: Five Recipes for Disaster was recently announced that will bring five interesting point and click adventures to Linux / Steam Deck. Relatively Painless Games have teamed up with Dionous Games to bring all of the entries in the Ines & Uncle Lee series into one episodic game.
Many developers leave GZDoom due to leader conflicts and fork it into UZDoom | GamingOnLinux
Drama in open source land, as a major conflict has caused many developers to leave GZDoom behind to fork it into UZDoom. It seems like going forward most people will end up using UZDoom.
Grab the new demo for Tiny Auto Knights, a pretty chill and fun looking PvP auto battler | GamingOnLinux
Tiny Auto Knights is an upcoming release from Mumpitz Games with a demo now available that now has Native Linux support for it. Seems like a nice way to spend a few hours, if auto battling PvP is your thing.
Heroes of Hammerwatch II gets new content and Steam Deck improvements | GamingOnLinux
Heroes of Hammerwatch II from Crackshell / Team17 just released the first free major update to the rogue-lite action-rpg, along with improving it on Steam Deck.
SpaceCraft from Shiro Games has been delayed but a playtest is coming | GamingOnLinux
SpaceCraft from Shiro Games is easily one of the most exciting looking upcoming games, but we're going to have to wait a bit longer to see it release.
Improved Steam Deck support is coming to Satisfactory | GamingOnLinux
Satisfactory recently had a fresh experimental Beta for testing, which includes improvements to how it works on Valve's Steam Deck. Currently the game has a Steam Deck Playable rating due to issues with the first-time setup and in-game text being small, with this update making progress towards getting it Steam Deck Verified.
Inspired by 80s and 90s trash-horror cinema, 3rd person action game HandFoot looks hilarious | GamingOnLinux
HandFoot is an upcoming chaotic 3rd person action game where every gun is also a melee weapon. Inspired by 80s and 90s trash-horror cinema it could be great. The whole setting, style and action in it look completely ridiculous and I really can't wait to try it.