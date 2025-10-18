news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Quoting: KDE Gardening 2025 | Ignorance is bliss... —

The KDE community created in the last decades a lot of interesting projects.

Unfortunately, not all projects survive the test of time, be it because the developers leave or technology moves on and stuff gets less relevant.

The same happens for our communication channels or web sites. 20 years ago, mailing lists and IRC were still kind of common place, today more people hang around on stuff like discuss.kde.org or in our Matrix channels.

Unfortunately our community is not that good at cleaning dead stuff up or deciding that the zombie state of some things hurt.