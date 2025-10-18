news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
It's FOSS ☛ Looking for Open Source Kindle Alternatives? Build it Yourself
There are no easy options. You have to take the matter in your hand, quite literally.
CNX Software ☛ Allwinner T153-based industrial SoM and SBC feature a mix of Arm Cortex-A7 and RISC-V cores
Forlinx has recently introduced the Allwinner T153-based FET153-S SoM and the OK153-S SBC. The Allwinner T153 processor features a hybrid architecture that combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 CPU with an XuanTie E907 RISC-V core. The board features up to 1GB DDR3 RAM, 8GB eMMC, triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, RS-485, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion. Display options include support for RGB, LVDS, and MIPI DSI interfaces, and camera inputs are offered via parallel or MIPI CSI. Additional I/O include multiple UART, I²C, SPI, I²S, GPADC, and GPIO options, along with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, a USB Type-C OTG port, and a Mini PCIe socket for 4G modules.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Print in two-and-a-bit dimensions for build-your-own kits
They capture what 3D printing is all about, turning imagination into reality. They’re small enough to slip in a wallet, yet big enough to deliver the joy of building something with your own hands. Whether it’s a toy, a puzzle, or even a functional mechanism, Kit Cards remind us that sometimes the best projects don’t need to be big, just really clever.
Arduino ☛ Tech-infused high fashion meets insectile aesthetic
With Wipprecht’s guidance, the students brought their designs to life using Arduino UNO Rev3 boards to control components like LEDs and motors. The students, including Fiyo van Ravenstein of Fontys and Lennard Sap of Summa, made use of a variety of fabrication techniques, from traditional sewing to cutting-edge 3D printing, to create their garments. Then, they integrated the Arduino boards and electronic components to enhance the dynamic elements.