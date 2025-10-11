news
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.
Some of these features include fingerprint authentication via a new Fingwit app, accent color support for XDG Desktop Portal XApp, improved libadwaita compatibility, theme updates, and an improved Wayland session.