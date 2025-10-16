"The year of Linux" and 5 reasons you should ditch Windows for Linux today

I can still remember when I decided to install Linux on my very first computer (a Pentium 75). I'd been using Windows 95 and found myself more frustrated than not. I was experiencing constant blue screens of death, couldn't make the OS behave how I wanted, the software was expensive, and I hated the way it looked.

So, I installed Linux over Windows, and the rest is history. I've been using Linux as my operating system of choice since then, and I haven't regretted it one bit.

[...]

This might be something you've not really considered during a time when everything seems to require an account. Microsoft is taking this one step further with Windows, as it has announced that it's removing the last remaining workaround for creating a local account during setup. What that means is, when you first set up Windows 11 Home, you must use a Microsoft account. On Windows 11 Pro, it's still the default, but you can easily bypass it with a workaround.

To be clear, you can switch to a local account after setup is complete. You don't have to keep using a Microsoft account to sign in every time you want to log into Windows. Microsoft's own post specifies it's only removing known methods for creating a local account during the setup process (the OOBE phase), not after the OS is running.