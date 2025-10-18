Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.