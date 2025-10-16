Paul McKenney gave a remote presentation at Kangrejos 2025 following up on the talk he gave last year about the lifetime-end-pointer-zapping problem: certain common patterns for multithreaded code are technically undefined behavior, and changes to the C and C++ specifications will be needed to correct that. Those changes could also impact code that uses unsafe Rust, such as the kernel's Rust bindings. Progress on the problem has been slow, but McKenney believes that a solution is near at hand.

He began by noting that the obvious way to write an atomic last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack as a linked list in C or C++ invites undefined behavior. Specifically, it can end up creating a pointer that has a valid bit pattern, but an invalid provenance. Imagine that a thread wants to push an item (A) onto a stack; it reads the pointer to the current top of the stack (B), stores that into A's next field, and then uses an atomic compare-and-swap instruction to store the pointer to A as the new top item only if the top-of-stack pointer still points to B.