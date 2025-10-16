Escaping Microsoft and Vista 10 (to Commodore and Kubuntu)

Commodore is attempting to come to the rescue for hundreds of millions of users who are still running Windows 10, which has now reached official EOL (end of life) status. In a message posted to social media platform X, Commodore pitched its free Linux-based Vision 3.0 OS as a sanctuary for those left behind, calling it not just an upgrade, but a "reset." It also took a shot at Microsoft.

There are plenty of those to go around, by the way. Ahead of Windows 10's EOL status, Consumer Reports pleaded with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to reconsider ending free support, saying the decision to do so poses a national security threat.

"This decision will strand millions of consumers who have computers that are incompatible with Windows 11, and force them to pay $30 for a one-year extension of support, spend hundreds on a new Windows 11-capable computer, or do nothing and see the security and functionality of their computer degrade over time. This latter option is particularly problematic as it risks harming the consumer as well as co-opting the machine to perpetuate attacks against other entities, risking national security," the consumer advocacy group stated.