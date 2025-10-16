news
Escaping Microsoft and Vista 10 (to Commodore and Kubuntu)
-
Hot Hardware ☛ Commodore Tells Windows 10 Users Shunned By Microsoft To Join Its Linux Sanctuary
Commodore is attempting to come to the rescue for hundreds of millions of users who are still running Windows 10, which has now reached official EOL (end of life) status. In a message posted to social media platform X, Commodore pitched its free Linux-based Vision 3.0 OS as a sanctuary for those left behind, calling it not just an upgrade, but a "reset." It also took a shot at Microsoft.
There are plenty of those to go around, by the way. Ahead of Windows 10's EOL status, Consumer Reports pleaded with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to reconsider ending free support, saying the decision to do so poses a national security threat.
"This decision will strand millions of consumers who have computers that are incompatible with Windows 11, and force them to pay $30 for a one-year extension of support, spend hundreds on a new Windows 11-capable computer, or do nothing and see the security and functionality of their computer degrade over time. This latter option is particularly problematic as it risks harming the consumer as well as co-opting the machine to perpetuate attacks against other entities, risking national security," the consumer advocacy group stated.
-
Heading to Linux now Windows 10 is no more? Commodore's distro has 'no nags' and 'no tracking'
Commodore is jumping on the bandwagon of trying to recruit Windows 10 leavers, now that Microsoft's OS has reached its End of Life. It's promoting Commodore OS Vision 3.0 as a privacy-focused, Linux-based alternative free from tracking and nags. Based on Debian, this modern OS includes Commodore BASIC V1 and 200 free games.
It was the end of the road for Windows 10 support yesterday, but in terms of what to do next if you're running that operating system, one of the options you probably haven't considered is switching to a Commodore OS.
-
ZDNet ☛ Ready to ditch your Windows PC? I highly recommend this mini PC that's optimized for Linux
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC, I'm thrilled to do so. It's not only because I get to experience how a third party approaches the OS, but also because it means there are more avenues for consumers to purchase Linux systems.
If you've ever heard of Kubuntu, you know it's a spin on Ubuntu that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop -- a brilliant desktop UI. Kubuntu Focus, on the other hand, is a company dedicated to selling laptops and desktops powered by the Kubuntu OS.
After receiving the Kubuntu Focus NX Gen3, unboxing, and setting it up, I hit the power and watched as Kubuntu loaded. In seconds, I was greeted with the onboarding wizard. In stark contrast to any Windows PC I've reviewed, it took me less than two minutes to have the NX Gen3 up and running.