Open Hardware/Modding: SiFive, BlinkHAT, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Upbeat and SiFive Launch Ultra-Low Power RISC-V MCU with AI Acceleration
Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.
Ruben Schade ☛ The LED BlinkHAT for the Motorola 6888x
This is the BlinkHAT, the latest piece of hardware from Jurrasic Computing out of France. They make some of the highest-quality and most fun retrocomputer hardware I’ve ever seen, including the ZuluSCSI-based SCSIKnife, internal battery holders with Happy Macs, DIMMs, and other purple PCB wonders. But this may top them all: [...]
Matt Webb ☛ I love the smell of autopoiesis in the morning
I am very very into this as a concept: using the printer to print parts of itself. It is a glimpse of the old vision of 3D printers as bootstrapping machines. The old vision and maybe the future too.