Hi!

I skipped last month’s status update because I hadn’t collected a lot of interesting updates and I’ve dedicated my time to writing an announcement for the first vali release.

Earlier this month, I’ve taken the train to Vienna to attend XDC 2025. The conference was great, I really enjoyed discussing face-to-face with open-source graphics folks I usually only interact with online, and meeting new awesome people! Since I’m part of the X.Org Foundation board, it was also nice to see the fruit of our efforts. Many thanks to all organizers!