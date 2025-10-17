news
LWN ☛ Forgejo 13.0 released
Version 13.0 of the Forgejo software forge has been released. Notable changes in this release include content moderation features, ability to require 2FA for users or administrators, and a migration feature for Pagure repositories.
Rui Carmo ☛ Swift
This is a stub to start gathering some resources on Swift, which won several of my personal awards for “most breakages between major releases” and has therefore not been something I’ve invested a lot of time on.
Robert Haas ☛ Robert Haas: Hacking Workshop for November 2025
For next month, I'm scheduling 2 or 3 discussions of Matthias van de Meent's talk, Improving scalability; Reducing overhead in shared memory, given at 2025.pgconf.dev (talk description here). [...]
Chris Wellons ☛ Speculations on arenas and non-trivial destructors
I continue to title this “speculations” because, unlike arenas in C, I have not (yet?) put these C++ techniques into practice in real software. I haven’t refined them through use. Even ignoring its standard library as I do here, C++ is an enormously complex programming language — far more so than C — and I’m less confident that I’m not breaking a rule by accident. I only want to break rules with intention!
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, October 2025
Hi!
I skipped last month’s status update because I hadn’t collected a lot of interesting updates and I’ve dedicated my time to writing an announcement for the first vali release.
Earlier this month, I’ve taken the train to Vienna to attend XDC 2025. The conference was great, I really enjoyed discussing face-to-face with open-source graphics folks I usually only interact with online, and meeting new awesome people! Since I’m part of the X.Org Foundation board, it was also nice to see the fruit of our efforts. Many thanks to all organizers!
Jonas Haslbeck ☛ Two New Preprints on Multilevel Hidden Markov Models – Jonas Haslbeck – Methodology & Statistics
[...] we conduct an extensive simulation study to evaluate whether existing software works as intended and how well multilevel HMMs can be estimated in typical time series designs in psychology.
Justin Duke ☛ Someone built it; someone has to build it
Django's ORM workings can be complex, but the concept behind the ticket is fairly simple. If you were to use bulk_update, like so: [...]
Jumping Rivers ☛ What's new for Python in 2025?
Python 3.14 was released on 7th October 2025. Here we summarise some of the more interesting changes and some trends in Python development and data-science over the past year. We will highlight the following: [...]
Hyperflask ☛ Hyperflask
Hyperflask is built on top of Flask, a popular Python web framework. It is easy to use and master. Backend-driven apps ensure straighforward state management and limit a lot of footguns from frontend-heavy apps. Combined with HTMX and a component system, creating interactive apps is easier than ever.
Nushell ☛ Nushell 0.108.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.108.0 of Nu. This release adds an optional MCP server for AI agents, new experimental options (pipefail and enforce-runtime-annotations), smarter completions with per-command completers, clearer errors and better streaming behavior, reorder-cell-paths enabled by default, and stronger CustomValue support.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: docs.rs: changed default targets
This post announces two changes to the list of default targets used to build documentation on docs.rs.
Crate authors can specify a custom list of targets using docs.rs metadata in
Cargo.toml. If this metadata is not provided, docs.rs falls back to a default list. We are updating this list to better reflect the current state of the Rust ecosystem.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 621
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
