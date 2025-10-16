news
PipeWire 1.6 Promises Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid Support
Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.
In addition, the loop now has support for locking with priority inversion, the control stream parser was rewritten to be safe against concurrent updates while parsing, the ALSA node setup was tweaked to provide low latency with the ALSA Firewire driver, and the link negotiation code was refactored and improved.