Ubuntu and Derivatives: FunOS 25.10, ROS, and More

The official mascot of ROS is the turtle; as such, ROS 2 releases are made annually on World Turtle Day on May 23. Releases in odd-numbered years have 18 months of support, while releases in even-numbered years have five years of support. The project uses a naming scheme similar to Ubuntu's; each release has a code name that is an adjective followed by a noun. For instance, the 2024 release of ROS 2 is named Jazzy Jalisco and will be supported through 2029, while the 2025 release is named Kilted Kaiju and will be supported until December 2026. This support period aligns with the Ubuntu LTS release schedule; Ubuntu is the recommended platform to use to develop applications with ROS 2, though others are also supported. Releases are almost always referred to by their adjective name, such as Kilted.

A ROS 2 release consists of the release-critical core packages plus thousands of extra packages provided by the larger community; together this is called a ROS distribution. The core contains the SDK for both C++ and Python, basic communication mechanisms, common structures for collecting and exchanging data (called messages), command-line debugging tools, tools for recording and playing back data, visualization tools, tracing tools, and examples.

Packages from the community include SDKs for other languages (like C, Rust, and Java), messages that aren't common enough for the core, hardware drivers, additional debugging tools, experimental tools/drivers/capabilities, and anything else that the community thinks would be helpful to other robotics developers. Each ROS distribution has a YAML file which lists all packages available; for instance, the Kilted YAML file is available on GitHub. Developers are encouraged to add their own packages to that list, which members of the ROS PMC will review for relevance to ROS and merge.

A platform in ROS terms is a combination of an operating system and hardware architecture; for example, Ubuntu Noble on x86-64 is a supported platform, as is Ubuntu Noble on arm64, or Windows 10 on x86-64. Each ROS 2 release defines its supported platforms in a document called REP-2000, which is updated periodically for new releases. A release may be delivered on a platform via Debian packages, RPMs, binary tarballs, or from source. It is often possible to build from source if a platform is not officially supported. The ROS developer documentation site has installation guides and tutorials for each release.