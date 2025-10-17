news
How to Install Mullvad VPN on FunOS
In today’s digital world, online privacy and security are becoming increasingly important. Many users want to protect their personal data, hide their IP address, and browse the internet safely on public networks. One of the most trusted tools for achieving this is Mullvad VPN.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenOffice on Fedora 42
Apache OpenOffice stands as a powerful, free alternative to proprietary office suites, offering comprehensive document creation and editing capabilities without the hefty price tag. This complete guide walks through every step of installing OpenOffice on Fedora 42, from system preparation to post-installation configuration.
-
Pete Zaitcev: podman versus dbus
Problem:`podman container ls` warns:WARN[0000] The cgroupv2 manager is set to systemd but there is no systemd user session availableSolution:$ sudo apt install dbus-user-session; systemctl --user start dbus
-
Pete Zaitcev: git submodule woe
Problem:A submodule is stuck in a commit, like so:$ git show.................................... shows a stuck submodule--- a/badsub+++ b/badsub@@ -1 +1 @@-Subproject commit 4ba912892c1b8c213c6c2e78b3bf257635dc534e+Subproject commit 4b813c322ebe236cddc6b3acd70a31994efd7a56Solution:$ cd badsub$ git checkout 4ba912892c1b8c213c6c2e78b3bf257635dc534e$ cd ..$ git add badsub$ git commit -amendNowhere as bad as copying a file while preserving history. Still, not obvious. I picked this online somewhere.
-
Adam Young: Self hosting and installing from pip repos
I have an application that I want to share with my team. Fortunately, we have a shared server, so it is pretty easy to do so: if I put a file in /usr/local/bin it can A) be executed by anyone on the server and B) will not interfere with RPM packages. But, I do potentially want to put this code on other machines as well, so I am going to buld it as a pip package, upload it to a team repo (apache HTTPD instance on this machine) and then install it from pip as root.