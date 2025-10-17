I have an application that I want to share with my team. Fortunately, we have a shared server, so it is pretty easy to do so: if I put a file in /usr/local/bin it can A) be executed by anyone on the server and B) will not interfere with RPM packages. But, I do potentially want to put this code on other machines as well, so I am going to buld it as a pip package, upload it to a team repo (apache HTTPD instance on this machine) and then install it from pip as root.