posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2025



Quoting: Scale up stubborn programs in Linux with xpra and run_scaled —

I hope you like this tutorial. One, we fixed our problem - the repo-sourced KeePass2 now opens with good scale, and it's usable on UHD screens. Two, I showed you several options on how to run the password manager, including the XC edition and the WINE setup, both of which scale nicely. Three, we explored Xpra and run_scaled, and these utilities offer excellent results. They also highlight the pointless tragedy that's the forced retirement of X11 tools, because the "modern" replacement has nothing of the kind. Most people probably don't care that much about old games and tools, but Linux folks should know better, especially with the whole mantra of reviving and rejuvenating "Windows" hardware with Linux. We tell people how they shouldn't throw away their Windows 10 boxes, right, but then we ax our own software support, rendering entire classes of awesome programs and games useless. Does not compute.

To that end, regardless of what your goals and aims are, I'd recommend you keep at least one physical and one virtual Ubuntu 24.04 machine for posterity. If we're lucky, then 26.04 will still properly support X11, and you won't need to worry about Wayland nonsense until 2034 or 2036 or such. And you can always keep virtual machines running forever, so you can enjoy old games and esoteric programs. Anyway, Xpra is superb, and run_scaled is a nifty, clever implementation. Despite its age, it works, something that cannot be said about most modern software tools. With those words, I bid thee farewell. Oh, and may you enjoy KeePass, because it's better than any passkey nonsense. We're done here, then. Bye bye.