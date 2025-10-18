news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Quoting: LineageOS - Android-based operating system - LinuxLinks

LineageOS is a free and open-source operating system for various devices, based on the Android mobile platform. It’s published under the Apache 2.0 License.

It’s community-developed and serves as the successor to CyanogenMod, from which it was forked in 2016.

LineageOS is designed to be free from unnecessary software often pre-installed by a phone’s manufacturer or carrier that is regarded as bloatware. Google apps are not included in LineageOS by default due to legal issues.