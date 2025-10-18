Moving to Free Software and Self-Hosting of Data

My cousins and I, along with a neighbor, started using Google Keep to coordinate our weekly gaming sessions and movie nights. We'd create shared notes, post strategies, tips and tricks, game suggestions, and vote on movies. But as weeks went on, the app just didn’t feel adequate for the type of note collaboration my group needed. Google Keep was good for personal use, but it just felt a bit rigid for collabs.

Then I discovered Memos, a self-hosted note-taking app where you can collaborate and share notes on feeds just like on social media. Since I was already self-hosting my own services at home, there was no reason not to try Memos. At least, everything would stay private and better meet our needs. A week later, our group coordination runs smoother than ever, everyone had an easier way of participating, our personal information never leaves my server, plus it's more fun to have notes posted as feeds where everyone can interact.