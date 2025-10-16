For many infrastructure teams, the last decade has been defined by expensive proprietary storage systems and lock-in platforms. VMware’s vSAN and Pure Storage arrays delivered real innovation, but they came at the cost of rigid licensing and ongoing subscription pressure. As budgets tighten and organizations look for greater control, open solutions like Proxmox VE have become attractive as a virtualization layer. The remaining question is: what should back the storage?

While Ceph often dominates the conversation in the Proxmox community, it isn’t always the best fit. For clusters that don’t run at hyperscale, ZFS provides a powerful, and often higher-performance, alternative. It combines filesystem and volume management in one coherent design, offering snapshots, replication, and self-healing — the same building blocks administrators rely on in enterprise platforms.

This article explores how ZFS performs as a storage backend for Proxmox, where it stands relative to vSAN, Pure, and Ceph, and how Klara designs and implements ZFS-based architectures for customers migrating away from enterprise arrays.