news
today's howtos
Eerie Linux ☛ EuroBSDCon 2025 report (1/2) – arrival & tutorial days
Klara ☛ Building Enterprise-Grade Storage on Proxmox with ZFS
For many infrastructure teams, the last decade has been defined by expensive proprietary storage systems and lock-in platforms. VMware’s vSAN and Pure Storage arrays delivered real innovation, but they came at the cost of rigid licensing and ongoing subscription pressure. As budgets tighten and organizations look for greater control, open solutions like Proxmox VE have become attractive as a virtualization layer. The remaining question is: what should back the storage?
While Ceph often dominates the conversation in the Proxmox community, it isn’t always the best fit. For clusters that don’t run at hyperscale, ZFS provides a powerful, and often higher-performance, alternative. It combines filesystem and volume management in one coherent design, offering snapshots, replication, and self-healing — the same building blocks administrators rely on in enterprise platforms.
This article explores how ZFS performs as a storage backend for Proxmox, where it stands relative to vSAN, Pure, and Ceph, and how Klara designs and implements ZFS-based architectures for customers migrating away from enterprise arrays.
Scott Jehl ☛ For Your Convenience, This CSS Will Self-Destruct | Scott Jehl, Web Designer/Developer
The problem with this very-common pattern is that if JavaScript ever fails to load, or has a runtime error, or even just takes a very long time to finish loading, you run the risk of having content that is inaccessible to your user for a long time, or even permanently.
No non-essential visual effect is worth that risk.
The New Stack ☛ How to Quickly Deploy GitLab via Docker
is a DevOps platform that provides a single location for the entire software development cycle.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to install PHP 8.3 on AlmaLinux 10
In this blog post, we will explain how to install PHP 8.3 on AlmaLinux 10 OS. PHP is an open-source scripting language widely used designed mostly for web development. PHP is a versatile language that can be used for different tasks, such as creating dynamic web pages and applications, managing sessions, and interacting with databases.
Zig ☛ Async DNS Resolution
Without libc in the picture, DNS resolution is a happy async utopia. We can blast out multiple queries and handle responses as they arrive, using standard system primitives such as file descriptors and poll.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on openSUSE
Network security has become paramount in today’s digital landscape. Suricata stands out as one of the most powerful open-source intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS) available. This comprehensive guide walks through installing Suricata on openSUSE, covering both repository-based installation and source compilation methods.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Debian 13
The GNU Compiler Collection stands as one of the most essential development tools in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. Whether you’re a system administrator compiling software from source, a developer building applications, or a student learning programming fundamentals, GCC provides the foundation for transforming source code into executable programs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ExifTool on Linux Mint 22
Installing ExifTool on GNU/Linux Mint 22 provides photographers, digital forensics experts, and privacy-conscious users with a powerful command-line tool for reading, writing, and editing metadata in various file formats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ERPNext on Fedora 42
ERPNext stands as one of the most powerful open-source Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems available today, offering comprehensive business management solutions for organizations of all sizes. Built on the robust Frappe Framework, this web-based application delivers modules for financial accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management, human resources, project management, and e-commerce functionalities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on CentOS Stream 10
Network traffic monitoring has become essential for maintaining secure and efficient IT infrastructure. Ntopng stands out as one of the most powerful open-source network monitoring tools available today, offering real-time visibility into bandwidth usage, protocol distribution, and potential security threats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chef Workstation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Infrastructure automation has become essential for modern IT operations. Chef Workstation provides a comprehensive toolkit that transforms infrastructure management into streamlined, repeatable code. This powerful automation platform enables system administrators and DevOps engineers to efficiently configure, deploy, and manage servers at scale.
ID Root ☛ How To Enable SSH Login Alerts on Fedora 42
Monitoring SSH access to your Fedora 42 server is essential for maintaining robust security and detecting unauthorized login attempts. SSH login alerts provide real-time notifications whenever someone accesses your system, helping you identify suspicious activity before it escalates into a security breach.
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Use PostgreSQL 18 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
It is efficient, reliable, and scalable for handling large, complicated volumes of data and setting up enterprise-level and fault-tolerant environments, while ensuring high data integrity.