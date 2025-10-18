Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora Picks, Updates

With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.

RPMs of Valkey version 9.0.0-rc3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 41 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).

⚠️ This is a pre-release which is not suitable for production usage.

Packages are available in the valkey:remi-9.0 module stream.