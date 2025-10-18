news
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora Picks, Updates
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Optimizing energy efficiency on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 42
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: Oct 13 – Oct 17 2025
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Valkey version 9.0
With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.
RPMs of Valkey version 9.0.0-rc3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 41 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
⚠️ This is a pre-release which is not suitable for production usage.
Packages are available in the valkey:remi-9.0 module stream.