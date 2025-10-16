news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Server
-
GreyCoder ☛ A List Of Secure Email Providers For Businesses
If your company handles sensitive data — financial details, client communications, or legal material — email security is esential. The right provider encrypts your messages from sender to recipient, complying with global privacy standards while keeping your workflow smooth.
Here’s a guide to the most trusted secure email providers for businesses in 2025.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA DLSS support in progress for NVK, the open source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs | GamingOnLinux
This is pretty big and exciting, the open source NVK driver for NVIDIA GPUs is on a path towards getting NVIDIA DLSS support. Announced on their Bluesky profile by one of Valve's Linux developers, Autumn Ashton, who has previously done a fair amount of work on the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton (and created D9VK).
-
Victor Ma: This is a test post
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been working on improving some test code that I had written.
-
-
Games
-
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 4.5.1
4.5's first maintenance release arrives!
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Linuxiac ☛ Debian TC Overrules systemd Maintainers on /var/lock Permissions
The controversy started after a recent systemd update (version 258) made /var/lock writable only by the root user, breaking compatibility with some existing Debian software that still relies on it for system-wide locks.
However, the Technical Committee decided to overrule the systemd maintainers and require that /var/lock be restored with more relaxed permissions. According to the committee, Debian packages must continue to comply with the Filesystem Hierarchy Standard as incorporated into Debian Policy.
-
-