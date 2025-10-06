news
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.
GIMP 3.0.6 also updates the Palette import feature with support for setting alpha values for image palette imports, better importing of Lab & CMYK ACB palettes, as well as support for palette format filters to the import dialog to make it more evident what palette formats are supported while hiding irrelevant files.