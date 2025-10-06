Tux Machines

R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Download openSUSE Leap 16 Full Editions (Desktop, Server and IoT Included)

GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 06, 2025

GIMP 3.0.6

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

GIMP 3.0.6 also updates the Palette import feature with support for setting alpha values for image palette imports, better importing of Lab & CMYK ACB palettes, as well as support for palette format filters to the import dialog to make it more evident what palette formats are supported while hiding irrelevant files.

Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2
This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it
Where Tux Machines 'Lives' [original]
We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube) [original]
Google does not want alternatives to exist
Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule [original]
The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist
FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube [original]
so that people who missed the anniversary can "catch up"
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse [original]
The culture of the original Red Hat is going away
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom [original]
If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there
 
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025
The 260th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 5th, 2025.
KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
I’m delighted to announce the new 6.1.0 release of KPhotoAlbum
Introducing KRetro: a Libretro game emulator from KDE! (Alpha Release)
It is designed to be convergent, usable across all Plasma Platforms
I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months [original]
It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities
Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted
Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features
4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance
If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution
A Mac-like experience on Linux
In 2016, after being a Mac guy for 23 years, I took the plunge and made a full-time switch to Linux
40 Years of Freedom
let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
It's pretty seamless with VMs
You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
Turn any computer into a secure system
Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already [original]
Expect a silent and gradual shutdown of various things associated with XBox
Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year [original]
a month from now the sister site has a birthday
Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future [original]
Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money
The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing [original]
I've just taken a quick look at the log files
Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader
Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas
An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work
A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund
August/September in KDE Itinerary
In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.
This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03
It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling
