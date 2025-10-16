news
Happy Birthday to KDE
KDE ☛ Happy Birthday to KDE - KDE Community
This week is KDE’s 29th anniversary. It may not be a nice round number like 25 or 30, but whenever another birthday rolls around for an independent project the size and scope of KDE — powered by the goodwill of its contributors and users — that’s really quite something!
GamingOnLinux ☛ KDE's 29th anniversary is here and they need your funding | GamingOnLinux
KDE the free software community that develops the likes of the KDE Plasma desktop, has turned 29 years old and they're doing a fresh fund-raiser. Hard to imagine the Linux space without KDE nowadays isn't it?