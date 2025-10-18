news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2025



Quoting: iodéOS - Android operating system free from Google trackers - LinuxLinks —

iodéOS is an Android operating system free from Google trackers. A significant part of data breaches comes upstream of apps. iodéOS is powered by LineageOS, an open source OS that expands functionalities and the lifespan of mobile devices of more than 20 different manufacturers

As of October 2025, around 52 devices are supported, and a GSI based on Android 14 is available for unsupported devices.