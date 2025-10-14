Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08

The OK153-S SBC from Forlinx Embedded is a compact industrial platform based on the Allwinner T153 processor. It supports Linux 5.10 and offers up to 1 GB of DDR3 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage. Key interfaces include triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.

Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.