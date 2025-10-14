news
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 is here to update the Flatpak runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08, fix an issue where users could not read mail signed with OpenPGP v6 and PQC keys, fix an issue with Fastmail CalDAV app password access failing due to forced OAuth regression, and fix copying text from some error alerts.
This release also fixes an issue with the Delete key failing to prevent deleting attachments in OpenPGP messages, an issue with newly created folders missing from the “Recent” menu when moving a message, the broken ‘Copy Message to’ action in newsgroup filters, and a crash that occurred in various scenarios.