news
GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.
GNOME 49.1 also fixes an image corruption issue with some NVIDIA GPUs in GNOME Remote Desktop, fixes a bug where gnome-session would fail to reap the processes of the apps it launched, leaving zombie processes around, fixes update notifications in GNOME Software, and fixes various glitches during resize/move drags.