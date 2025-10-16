GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

In the global movement to protect encryption, our voices matter. When we raise our voices together, we inspire and enable others, including those in power, to make the choice to defend encryption.

The OK153-S SBC from Forlinx Embedded is a compact industrial platform based on the Allwinner T153 processor. It supports Linux 5.10 and offers up to 1 GB of DDR3 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage. Key interfaces include triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion.

Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

What if we could FREE THE INTERNET from the chains of surveillance and censorship?

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.

Mozilla Thunderbird 144 is here to update the Flatpak runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08, fix an issue where users could not read mail signed with OpenPGP v6 and PQC keys, fix an issue with Fastmail CalDAV app password access failing due to forced OAuth regression, and fix copying text from some error alerts.

Coming after GStreamer 1.26.6, the GStreamer 1.26.7 release is here to improve support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 encoder by updating the rtpbasepay2 element to reuse the last PTS when possible, and adds support to the rtspsrc element for sending RTSP keepalives in TCP/interleaved modes.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 16, 2025



GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

GNOME 49.1 also fixes an image corruption issue with some NVIDIA GPUs in GNOME Remote Desktop, fixes a bug where gnome-session would fail to reap the processes of the apps it launched, leaving zombie processes around, fixes update notifications in GNOME Software, and fixes various glitches during resize/move drags.

