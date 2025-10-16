news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Top 5 FOSS Philosophies Creatives Should Embrace
Open source is more than a collection of tools—it’s a mindset that empowers creative professionals to work with autonomy, resilience, and community.
Events
Advancing the pipeline at GStreamer Conference 2025
Collabora is proud to sponsor this year's annual GStreamer conference, taking place in London, UK. Join us as we showcase the latest with machine learning analytics, WirePlumber, and more.
2025 Hackaday Supercon: Crafting The Final Frontier Keynote Event
In the history of entertainment, few properties have made the sort of indelible mark on popular culture as Star Trek has. In 950 episodes across the twelve television series that have carried the name, the franchise has made a spectacle not of explosions and machismo, but of competent professionals working together to solve complex problems. In the world of Star Trek, the coolest people in the room are the scientists, engineers, physicists, and doctors — is it any wonder so many in the sciences credit the show for putting them on their career path?
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox 144 ships interactionId for INP
TL;DR
Firefox 144 ships
PerformanceEventTiming.interactionId, which lets browsers and tools group events that belong to the same user interaction. This property is used to calculate Interaction to Next Paint (INP), one of the Core Web Vitals.
Firefox 144 ships support for the
PerformanceEventTiming.interactionIdproperty. It helps browsers and tools identify which input events belong to a single user interaction, such as a
pointerdown,
pointerup, and
clicktriggered by the same tap.
Programming/Development
Algol
Could This Be The Year Of Algol?
Ok, you caught us. It certainly isn’t going to be the year of Algol. When you think of “old” programming languages, you usually think of FORTRAN and COBOL. You should also think of LISP. But only a few people will come up with Algol. While not a household name, it was highly influential, and now, GCC is on the verge of supporting it just like it supports other languages besides C and C++ these days.
Rust
Announcing the New Rust Project Directors
We are happy to announce that we have completed the annual process to elect new Project Directors.
