Upbeat Technology has announced the UP201 and UP301 family of RISC-V microcontrollers developed in collaboration with SiFive. The devices are intended for applications such as always-on IoT, wearables, drones, and sensor-based systems.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include Bluetooth ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid) support, MIDI 2.0 clip support to the tools, better support for explicit sync, a new timer-queue helper to schedule timeouts, a Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic II example filter config, and support for Razer BlackShark v3.

GNOME 49.1 improves the accessibility of the screenshot UI, improves Hindi Bolnagri input for the on-screen keyboard, improves accessibility icons on the login screen, unifies warning styling in dialogs, updates the keyboard indicator on modifier-only layout switches, and improves multi-touch handling on X11.

news

T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2025



We are pleased to announce the T2 Linux SDE 25.10 release, with over 7000 package updates and more exotic and vintage hardware better supported! This includes major fixes for SPARC64 memory corruption, Altivec-less NXP E5000/E6000 PowerPC support. While still shipping a i486 build, a new i786 build variant with SSE2 optimization was added to better support this later, higher performance 32-bit CPUs. Firefox was fixed to work on big-endian RISC systems again! The installer was improved and more architecture ISOs ship with a full Wayland desktop.

A total of 36 pre-compiled installer ISOs for various Glibc and Musl combinations are available for 36 CPU ISAs: Alpha, Arc, ARM(64), HPPA(64), IA64, Loongarch64, M68k, Microblaze, MIPS(64), Nios2, OpenRISC, PowerPC(64), RISCV(64), s390x, SPARC(64), SuperH, i486, i686, i786, x86-64 and x32. On most architectures the release still boots with less than 128MB of RAM.

Read on