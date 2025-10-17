news
T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"
We are pleased to announce the T2 Linux SDE 25.10 release, with over 7000 package updates and more exotic and vintage hardware better supported! This includes major fixes for SPARC64 memory corruption, Altivec-less NXP E5000/E6000 PowerPC support. While still shipping a i486 build, a new i786 build variant with SSE2 optimization was added to better support this later, higher performance 32-bit CPUs. Firefox was fixed to work on big-endian RISC systems again! The installer was improved and more architecture ISOs ship with a full Wayland desktop.
A total of 36 pre-compiled installer ISOs for various Glibc and Musl combinations are available for 36 CPU ISAs: Alpha, Arc, ARM(64), HPPA(64), IA64, Loongarch64, M68k, Microblaze, MIPS(64), Nios2, OpenRISC, PowerPC(64), RISCV(64), s390x, SPARC(64), SuperH, i486, i686, i786, x86-64 and x32. On most architectures the release still boots with less than 128MB of RAM.