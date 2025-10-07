news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025



Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base

The Gnoppix team has officially released Gnoppix KDE 25.10, a Debian Trixie–based distribution that places a strong focus on performance, privacy, and user experience. This latest version introduces several under-the-hood improvements and visible UI changes.

One of the biggest highlights is the inclusion of built-in performance patches. In previous releases, users had to manually apply system tweaks to get the best results, especially for gaming. That’s no longer the case—these optimizations are now part of the system itself.

The team states that this directly improves game performance, allowing titles to run more efficiently under Steam and Lutris, with some even performing better than on Windows.