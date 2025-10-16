news
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
-
2025-10-14 [Older] SparkyLinux "KDE" 8.0 Quick Overview
-
2025-10-14 [Older] Do not install Ubuntu 25.10 on your Steam Deck.
-
2025-10-14 [Older] How to install openSUSE 16.0 Leap.
-
2025-10-14 [Older] The Framework/Omarchy thing.
-
2025-10-14 [Older] What Beginner Linux Distro Should You Use?
-
2025-10-13 [Older] The KDE Plasma Is Outdated Argument Never Ends
-
2025-10-12 [Older] Switch to RSS for your online media!
-
2025-10-12 [Older] Intel changes stance on Open Source, LibrePhone project: Linux Weekly News
-
2025-10-12 [Older] Omarchy Is Beautiful, Modern and Opinionated
-
2025-10-12 [Older] How to install New Club Penguin on Kubuntu 24.04
-
2025-10-11 [Older] How to install New Club Penguin on Kubuntu 24.04
-
2025-10-12 [Older] Unleash the Awesome Power of SSH
-
2025-10-11 [Older] FZF - The Command-Line Tool Every Linux User Needs! (But Doesn't Know About)
-
2025-10-11 [Older] This Web Server Is 100% Solar Powered
-
2025-10-11 [Older] openSUSE 16.0 Leap overview | The makers' choice for sysadmins, developers and desktop users.
-
2025-10-10 [Older] Ubuntu 25.10: these are some big, deep changes!
-
2025-10-10 [Older] How Is This Git Commit 50 Years Old???
-
2025-10-09 [Older] What The Hell Is Omarchy Linux 3.0
-
2025-10-09 [Older] “apt update && apt upgrade" Needs to Go. Here’s Why!
-
2025-10-07 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Kubuntu 24.04
-
2025-10-08 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Kubuntu 24.04
-
2025-10-08 [Older] Install and Configure ThinLinc Cluster on Linux - Full Guide