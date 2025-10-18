news
today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Fingerprint Websites With WhatWeb - A Practical, Hands-On Guide
Another one of our simple, hands-on pen-testing tutorials. This one teaches you to finger a website for status code, server info, CMS etc.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Arch Linux: NVIDIA Drivers Installation
-
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 13/n
At some point I noticed error message about the nvme device on resume. I then learned how to disconnect and reconnect PCI buses in Linux. I ended up with something like the following. At least the PCI management seems to work. I can manually disconnect all the PCI busses and rescan to connect them again on a running system. It presumably helps that I am not using the nvme device in this system.
-
LMDE 7 LV Setup per Daniel Wayne Armstrong (VENV)