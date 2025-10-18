Running GNU/Linux Applications in Windows and Vice Versa

ARC Raiders is currently free to play during the all-weekend Server Slam event, which is off to a roaring start, with the free play test seemingly driving the new extraction shooter up to 4th place in Steam's sales charts. Players have also found that the game runs nearly perfectly on Linux and Steam Deck using Steam's compatibility tools.

The free Server Slam play test for Arc Raiders has officially started ahead of the full October 30 launch, and it seems to be driving the game's continued popularity, with the upcoming extraction shooter from The Finals developer, Embark Studios, now sitting comfortably in fourth place on the SteamDB current global sales chart, outperforming Borderlands 4 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for sales.

Another titbit that was uncovered during the free playtest was that the Arc Raiders runs nearly flawlessly on Linux, despite Embark's use of Easy Anti-Cheat. While there are a number of old reports on ProtonDB about Arc Raiders having some troubles on Linux, the current state of the game seems to be perfectly functional on a variety of Linux distributions, even without tweaks. At the time of writing, A1RM4X has been streaming Arc Raiders gameplay on Linux to YouTube for over three hours, seemingly without issue.