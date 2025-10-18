news
Servers: Kubernetes, Docker, and Talos Linux
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on Policy Working Group
(Note: The Policy Working Group has completed its mission and is no longer active. This article reflects its work, accomplishments, and insights into how a working group operates.)
In the complex world of Kubernetes, policies play a crucial role in managing and securing clusters. But have you ever wondered how these policies are developed, implemented, and standardized across the Kubernetes ecosystem? To answer that, let's take a look back at the work of the Policy Working Group.
The Policy Working Group was dedicated to a critical mission: providing an overall architecture that encompasses both current policy-related implementations and future policy proposals in Kubernetes. Their goal was both ambitious and essential: to develop a universal policy architecture that benefits developers and end-users alike.
Through collaborative methods, this working group strove to bring clarity and consistency to the often complex world of Kubernetes policies. By focusing on both existing implementations and future proposals, they ensured that the policy landscape in Kubernetes remains coherent and accessible as the technology evolves.
This blog post dives deeper into the work of the Policy Working Group, guided by insights from its former co-chairs: [...]
-
Why Docker Matters for Data Science
Docker containers make data science projects portable and reliable, eliminating version conflicts and missing libraries and making it easy for teams to share and run data science projects in the exact same setup, no matter where they work.
-
InfoQ ☛ Talos Linux: Bringing Immutability and Security to Kubernetes Operations
Sidero Labs has been developing Talos Linux, an immutable operating system purpose-built exclusively for running Kubernetes, alongside Omni, a cluster lifecycle management platform. InfoQ met the Sidero team in Amsterdam during the TalosCon 2025 and had conversations about their approach to simplifying Kubernetes operations through minimalism and security-first design.By Claudio Masolo
-
Sidero Labs to Extend Scope of Talos GNU/Linux Platform for Kubernetes
Sidero Labs plans to add an ability to deploy applications to the Omni management framework it provides for Talos Linux, a lightweight distribution of GNU/Linux that includes an instance of Kubernetes that is designed to be declaratively installed. Speaking at the TalosCon 2025 event in Amsterdam, Sidero Labs CEO Steve