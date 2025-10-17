news
Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux
Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.
On top of that, this release fixes the ebooks.com plugin in the Get Books feature, fixes the broken CALIBRE_OVERRIDE_DATABASE_PATH environmental variable, and fixes a regression from Calibre 8.11 that caused errors when trying to open an ebook from the full-text search results while the search was still running.