Raspberry Pi ☛ Connect for Organisations: improved audit log for better security
Raspberry Pi Connect enables you to remotely access your Raspberry Pi devices via screen sharing and remote shell from anywhere. It’s a powerful tool, and being able to review when a device has been accessed via Connect, and by whom, is a critical part of keeping your organisation secure.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install RubyMine on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 users seeking a professional Ruby development environment will find RubyMine to be an exceptional choice for their programming needs. This comprehensive integrated development environment (IDE) from JetBrains transforms Ruby and Rails development with its intelligent code completion, advanced debugging capabilities, and seamless project management features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on Linux Mint 22
Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) stands as one of the most essential tools for network monitoring and system administration in modern IT environments. Whether you’re managing a small home network or overseeing enterprise infrastructure, SNMP provides the foundation for comprehensive system monitoring, performance tracking, and proactive maintenance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on AlmaLinux 10
Remote desktop solutions have become indispensable tools for system administrators, IT professionals, and organizations seeking secure, reliable connectivity. RustDesk emerges as a powerful open-source alternative to commercial remote desktop software, offering enterprise-grade features without licensing costs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Rocket.Chat has emerged as a powerful open-source communication platform that offers businesses complete control over their messaging infrastructure. Unlike proprietary solutions such as Slack or Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams, this self-hosted team collaboration tool provides organizations with enhanced privacy, customization options, and cost-effectiveness.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable NetworkManager on AlmaLinux 10
Managing network services effectively is crucial for system administrators working with enterprise GNU/Linux distributions. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux derivative, comes with NetworkManager as its default network management service. However, many experienced administrators prefer the traditional network-scripts service for server environments due to its simplicity, reliability, and predictable behavior.
Sergio Cipriano: How I deployed this Website
I will describe the step-by-step process I followed to make this static website accessible on the Internet.