PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux

Oct 18, 2025



PeaZip, a versatile cross-platform open-source file archiver utility, has just unveiled its latest release, version 10.7.

One of the biggest additions is support for image thumbnails on all platforms. Previously available only on Windows, thumbnails are now displayed in the file manager when browsing the filesystem, provided the icon size is 48px or larger.

They’re generated on the fly and never cached, a privacy-friendly choice that ensures no image data is stored locally. You can toggle this feature from the “Organize” menu or by pressing Ctrl+Space.