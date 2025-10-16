news
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Mobian 13.0
The Mobian team has announced the release of Mobian 13.0, a major update of the project's port of the Debian distribution, running the mainline Linux kernel, to smartphones and tablets. It comes in two user interface variants (Phosh and Plasma Mobile) and is available for various popular devices as well as standard 64-bit computers. [...]
Linuxiac ☛ Mobian Trixie Officially Released with Broader Device Support
Over two years in development, this release brings an updated base aligned with Debian 13, Phosh 46.0 (a mobile user interface for Linux phones), and Plasma Mobile 6.3 desktop environments, as well as a Linux kernel 6.12 for most supported devices. The Librem 5 remains on kernel 6.6 for now.
DeepSeaGem Technologies India ☛ GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
GrapheneOS also provided additional clarification about their upcoming OEM partnership, addressing concerns about driver licensing and device requirements.
The team confirmed there won’t be licensing issues with the partnership, as this is an official collaboration where the OEM will provide official GrapheneOS support. According to GrapheneOS moderators on Reddit, they can likely obtain source code access to Snapdragon firmware and userspace components, though this isn’t a hard requirement for the initial device launch. The source access would enable additional security hardening in future updates.