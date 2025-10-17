Games: Black Myth: Wukong, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More

news
Nightdive release definitive PC update for I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream | GamingOnLinux
Nightdive Studios announced the definitive update for I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream has now landed on PC with Linux support. This brings over a bunch of enhancements done for the console release, making it better for everyone.
Black Myth: Wukong gets a big performance update out now | GamingOnLinux
Black Myth: Wukong might actually now be playable on the Steam Deck, with the latest update out now that focuses on performance. Pretty great to see developer Game Science still working to improve it after release!
The Siege Update for Dwarf Fortress lands November 3 | GamingOnLinux
The exciting sounding Siege Update for Dwarf Fortress now has a release date, with it set to arrive on November 3rd and here's what's coming with it.
Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster is coming to Steam with more upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster originally launched as an exclusive to GOG, but that's not going to last with a newer edition announced and a Steam release.
Open world exploration game Outbound looks super cosy and hit over 1 million Steam wishlists | GamingOnLinux
Outbound looks like a game I need right now, a chilled cosy open-world exploration game about living off-grid and building up your dream minivan.
Surviving Mars: Relaunched arrives November 10 with two expansions planned | GamingOnLinux
Paradox Interactive have announced that Surviving Mars: Relaunched is now set to blast off on November 10th with a discount for owners of the original. Valve have also given it a Steam Deck Playable / SteamOS Compatible rating ahead of release. The main issue for the Steam Deck being some text that's too small.
The Outlast Trials is getting a brutal looking PvP invasion mode | GamingOnLinux
Get ready to be terrified all over again, as The Outlast Trials is set to get a major update adding in a spooky and brutal PvP mode. It works great on Linux with Proton and is Steam Deck Verified.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Patch 4 has a Beta up with a major controller input change | GamingOnLinux
Team Cherry certainly are getting these patches out rapidly, they only just launched Patch 3 for Hollow Knight: Silksong and now Patch 4 has a Beta.
DOOM: The Dark Ages gets a major performance upgrade for handhelds - now Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
id Software just released a major performance update for DOOM: The Dark Ages, making it run a whole lot better on handhelds like the Steam Deck. Thanks to the update it's also now Steam Deck Verified.